Goa not to be Host City; Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata and Mumbai likely

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Panaji

Goa will not find itself as one of the Host Cities for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by India from November 1 to November 21, 2020 as the intention of the organisers is to spot new areas where infrastructure can be developed so that infrastructure is evenly spread all over the country.

Goa is also to host the 36th National Games from October 20 to November 4, 2020 which will clash with the hosting of the World Cup. As per FIFA stipulations, venues earmarked for the World Cup cannot be used before the World Cup.

“One of the underlying reasons of hosting the World Cup in different places is to allow infrastructure mushroom all around. Bhubaneswar and Navi Mumbai have already been given the provisional clearance by the Local Organising Committee (LOC). Mumbai and Kolkata are the other two frontrunners to host,” a source linked to the LOC told The Navhind Times over the phone.

The LOC will be formally launching the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup logo in November and the FIFA team is expected to visit India during the last week of November to formally declare the four Host Cities,” added our sources.

“We normally have four Host Cities for the Women’s World Cup. We may include one more but are really not sure. It is as big may be,” stated our

source.

India hosted the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and this is the second FIFA event thus making it the second time that India qualifies for a FIFA event by virtue of being a host. There were six Host Cities for the U-17 World Cup hosted by India in 2017 and Goa was one of them.

“There are a certain restrictions set by FIFA on the venues that are selected to host the World Cup and with the Government already having committed to hosting the National Games, the U-17 Women’s World Cup looks an uncertainty. We will need the Fatorda stadium for the opening ceremony of the National Games and if we hosted the World cup that would be impossible,” stated a member of Sports Authority of

Goa (SAG).

“I really do not know if any final decision was taken about Goa being a Host City as I had moved out at a that point of time,” stated SAG stadium manager Mahesh Revankar.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was started in 2008 and is a biennial event with France being the reigning champions.

“Bhubaneswar has been promoting not only football but other sports. The government is investing heavily on sports infrastructure with an eye on the tourism market. People are beginning to come to the place because of sports and through sports are realising the abundance of nature. We have an agreement with AIFF (All India Football Federation) and other federations of the country. I think the NSF’s and the State are benefitting from these arrangements,” stated a member of the Odisha secretariat.