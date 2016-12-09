Goa needs a revolution like Delhi: AAP

NT NETWORK

CHANDOR

AAP leader Ashutosh Gupta on Friday took potshots at the BJP government in the state, allegedly accusing it of making Goa the gambling capital of the country. He said the government has also betrayed the people of Goa as regards the promises made during the last assembly election.

Addressing a public rally in Chandor, he said Goa was known for its culture, peace-loving people and scenic beauty; however, today it has become notorious for gambling, drugs and prostitution.

Where are the promises made by the BJP government that they would stop the casinos, he questioned and added that, on the contrary, “large hoardings of casinos welcome you at the airport, railway stations etc.” He said Goa needs a revolution like Delhi as the people are fed up of Congress and BJP.

He said if AAP, given a chance, will provide clean administration and focus on human development by improving education and medical care.

AAP Cuncolim candidate Elvis Gomes said that there is a need to clean up the administration and give the people good governance.

Activist Dr Jorson Fernandes said the Congress has no moral right to contest and protest the nationalisation of rivers. He also attacked the BJP for failing to fulfil the promises made during the last election and called upon the people not to fall prey to the false promises made by Congress and the BJP.

Meanwhile, at a public meeting at Curchorem, on Thursday evening, another AAP leader Kapil Mishra said that “people from all over India are anxiously waiting to see what will be the election results in Goa and, thereafter, the politics of entire nation is going to change.” Speaking in context of Singapore, he said Goa has natural beauty and a rich culture which Singapore does not have. But inspite of being a small country in the world, he said Singapore makes a huge income through its tourism-related activities. “The difference is only that Singapore government is working for the welfare of its people while Goa government is working for the welfare of only rich and big people,” said Mishra.

On demonetisation, Mishra said that government sees black money only in the savings of common man who have saved little from their hard-earned income while letting off and writing off loans of big businessmen.

Hitting out at Parrikar, Mishra said that “Parrikar is now sitting so high that from there the coconut tree looks like grass for him. He has not fulfilled even one promise he had made during the last election.”

“People from Goa are leaving the state in search of employment and that is why government must create jobs by developing tourism-related activities, improving transport system and then people will do business in Goa itself and will provide jobs for others,” he said, urging people to vote for AAP for change and development.

Curchorem constituency candidate James Fernandes promised that if elected he would make mining bypass a reality.