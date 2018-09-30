Goa NCB superintendent booked for ‘disproportionate assets’

NT NETWORK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Jeetendra Ranjan, superintendent of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Goa.

According to the CBI, during the check period from January 1, 2014 to August 31, 2018 Ranjan allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his family members, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, to the tune of Rs 26,10,456.

This indicates that Ranjan has intentionally enriched himself illicitly and that he cannot satisfactorily account for such illegal enrichment, CBI officials said.

The officials further said that a reliable source information was received that Ranjan while posted and functioning as head of NCB, Sub-Zonal Unit, Porvorim, Goa, since June, 2014 has amassed assets by adopting illegal means, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. Ranjan had joined NCB as intelligence officer in the year 2010 and he has completed 9 years of service in the central government.

“Most of his (Ranjan) assets were found acquired during his posting at Goa as superintendent of NCB and as such the check period is taken as January 1 2014 to August 31, 2018. Jeetendra Ranjan and his wife are from ordinary middle class families,” said the officials adding that the reliable sources revealed that Ranjan used to operate the bank account of his wife, two minor daughters as well as that of his mother-in-law by personally crediting alleged ill-gotten funds to their respective bank accounts through CDM (Cash Deposit Machine) at Goa and even for the bank accounts maintained in Bihar, UP etc (native places of Ranjan and his wife).

It is found that the ATM cards of even his mother-in-law were in the possession of Ranjan and he used to carry out the entire transactions – debiting the accounts, crediting in RDs, creating fixed deposits etc, informed the officials, adding it is also found that bulk deposits of cash were made by Ranjan himself into the accounts of his wife as well as that of his mother-in-law on the same days, even at late night, through cash deposit machines.

In connection with the case, the CBI on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Ranjan in Merces as well as the office of the NCB in Porvorim wherein some documents are said to be attached.

Ranjan is being questioned in this regard, said the officials, adding that an FIR has been registered under the prevention of corruption Act.