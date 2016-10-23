Goa must set up centre to develop skills: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

Stating that Goa is a vital place for helicopter maintenance and repairs as far as military facilities in western India are concerned, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday suggested that Goa set up a skill development centre to enhance the skills available at the local level.

Parrikar was speaking after inaugurating Helicopter Engines MRO Private Limited (HE-MRO), a joint venture of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines (SafranHE), France, at Bhuipal, Sattari in North Goa. The joint venture will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for Safran TM 333, 2B2 and HAL Shakti engines installed on HAL-built helicopters operated by the country’s defence services.

Hoping to see the joint venture developing from a helicopter repair and maintenance centre into a helicopter engine manufacturing facility, the Defence Minister said, “I have a broad vision and this is a small beginning. Goa requires engineering industry. The investment for the project is Rs 170 crore and 50 to 100 technicians from Goa will benefit from this project. We do have technical manpower and lot of talent available locally in Goa. Industries like Goa Shipyard Limited and HE-MRO will provide major employment opportunities in the near future.” Parrikar also recommended that the state government should set up a skill development centre so as to enhance the skills available locally.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Anant Shet, leader of the Opposition Pratapsing Rane, Sankhali MLA Pramod Sawant, EDC chairman and Panaji MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar, CMD HAL T Suvarna Raju, CEO Safran Helicopter Engines Bruno Even and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Thanking the Defence Minister, Parsekar said, “I congratulate Parrikar for this initiative, which will ultimately help Goa in terms of generating employment.” “The BJP government is keen in providing employment, and setting up such an industry is testimony that our government is committed to delivering the same,” he said. Assuring full cooperation to HE-MRO for further expansion, Parsekar urged the joint venture to create ample employment opportunities for skilled Goans.

Chairman and managing director of HAL Raju said, “The joint venture reflects the longstanding relationship between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines. The joint venture brings about the synergy of the expertise from HAL and SafranHE in the field of ROH of SafranHE family of engines. In addition to carrying out overhaul activities at Goa, the joint venture will also provide support through certified maintenance centres located at customer bases.” He said that given the skill sets on both sides they will have shortest turnaround period for engines’ MRO activities in the coming month.

Chief executive officer of Safran Helicopter Engines Even said, “HE-MRO marks a new step in the long lasting and fruitful partnership between Safran and HAL. Together, we are committed to delivering world-class support to our customers both in India and throughout the region.”

Earlier, the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, visited the display area of the industry. Kunkalienkar proposed the vote of thanks.