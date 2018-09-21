Goa moving towards red zone in diabetes cases: Health Minister

PANAJI: With an aim to make Goa a model state for prevention, control and management of diabetes, the state government on Thursday re-launched the ‘Changing Diabetes Barometer (CDB)’ – a complete diabetes care programme.

The programme includes free treatment including free insulin for all Goans with diabetes and in-depth training on the latest advancements in diabetes treatment for government doctors and health workers. This initiative will also have a digital diabetes registry to track patient progress.

In order to reach out to every person affected with diabetes, the health department will rope in anganwadi workers and auxiliary nurse midwives, who would be trained to create mass awareness about this disease and its complications amongst the common public.

This initiative has been re-launched with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk Education Foundation and will be implemented in two phases wherein 15 Community Diabetes Centres (CDCs) for testing and treatment of diabetes will be set up. In phase one, government will set up five CDCs at the Goa Medical College, North and South Goa District Hospitals, Ponda Sub District Hospital and Cottage Hospital at Chicalim.

“We are moving towards the red zone. Goa’s 9.2 per cent of the population being affected with diabetes and related diseases… it is not a good sign. With the rollout of the CDB programme, the department will raise awareness about diabetes and related risks in a large cross-section of the society,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane while speaking during a function held in Panaji.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador at the Danish Embassy in New Delhi Peter Taksoe Jensen extended support of Denmark to the Goa government for better advocacy and awareness campaigns in the state against diabetes. “We will also support the training and educational initiative for healthcare professionals, including diabetes educators, who will work towards creating awareness among the public about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle,” he said.