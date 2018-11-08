Goa moves to implement law to protect the elderly

PANAJI: The social welfare department has begun implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 passed by the Parliament and the Goa Rules 2009 in order ensure protection of life and property of senior citizens.

Although the said act had been passed in 2007, there has been no effective implementation of the same.

However, now the department has worked out a plan to engage all the concerned authorities, including the police and the health department, and will begin later this month an awareness drive for the effective implementation of the law.

Recently, while hearing a petition, the High Court of Bombay at Goa directed the state government to look into the problems faced by the senior citizens.

Social welfare director S V Naik said that there has been low level of awareness of the particular act.

The department has already written to the police asking them to direct the police stations to maintain an up-to-date list of senior citizens living within their jurisdictions.

The department has also asked hospitals and primary health centres to make arrangement for separate queues and beds for delivering medical services to the elderly.

The law stipulates setting up of old-age homes, enjoining the provision of medical care and protection of life and property of the senior citizens.

As per the act, a senior citizen who is unable to maintain himself/herself from his/her own earning or out of the property owned by him/her shall be entitled to make an application under Section 5 in case of parent or grandparent, against one or more of his children not being a minor, and a childless senior citizen against such of his relative.

The role of the district magistrate and the district police superintendent has also been underlined in the act so as to ensure that the life and property of the senior citizens are protected and that the elderly are able to live with security and dignity.