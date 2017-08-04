Goa may witness women working in night shifts

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government on Friday informed the state legislative assembly that it has moved a Bill called The Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2017, thereby proposing to amend Section 66 of the said Act in addition to other provisions, so as to permit employment of women between 7 in the evening and 6 in the morning, which at present is restricted.

Coming out with this written reply, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stated that the said changes shall have effect after obtaining approval of the state cabinet, prior approval of the central government, passing of the Bill by the state legislature, approval of the state Governor, and assent of the President of India.

Parrikar, who also holds the Factories and Boilers portfolio, further stated in his written reply that women are not permitted to work in factories in the state between 7 pm and 6 am due to the restrictions imposed under Section 66 (i) (b) of the Factories Act, 1948 (Central Act 63 of 1948) as in force in the state of Goa.

Stating that the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has not written any letter to the Chief Secretary of Goa to make the necessary change in the state laws to allow women to work during night shifts, the Chief Minister said that, however, the department is in receipt of a note dated June 5, 2017, issued by the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry to the Chief Secretary of Goa in respect of various labour reforms undertaken by other states and Union territories, which includes permitting employment of women in night shifts.

Maintaining that the implementation of the Factories Act, 1948 ensures safety, health, welfare and regulation of working hours in the factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948, the written reply stated that the department of factories and boilers through approval of factory plans, approval of shift schedule, inspections and third party audit, ensures that the relevant provisions of the said Act and the Rules made there under are complied with.