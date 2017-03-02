Goa may not face water shortage this summer

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

As summer approaches, Goans usually get worried about the water shortage problem. However, they may have a reason to smile this year, as the state may not face water shortage this summer.

“We have absolutely no water problem at all in 2017, as our reservoirs are full of water,” said Assistant Surveyor Officer, PWD, Porvorim, Gopal Sidhaye. He said that the problem usually arises when there is a technical snag or some pipe bursts or when there is a major power failure.

Pointing out that the demand for water is increasing in Porvorim, as many constructions are in progress, Sidhaye said that the water project at Guirim has got blocked due to issues related to land acquisition. “It’s a big project with 650 cubic metres of water and another project near at Porvorim will provide sufficient water for the entire Porvorim area. However, it will take another 2-3 years,” he said.

Stating that problems usually arise due to failure of machinery or bursting of a pipe, Sidhaye said that in November last year there was a problem at Tillari due to the annual maintenance of the canal, which took around a month. “Despite that, we had managed to obtain water from other plants,” he said. “We have sufficient water for the summer season, but power failures may cause some problems in the smooth supply of water,” Sidhaye said.