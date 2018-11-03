Goa may ink MOU with GeM by December-end

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government could soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the national public procurement portal set up by the Centre, a senior official from the national mission on the GeM said on

Friday.

He said that the MOU is likely to be signed by December-end, with the state ready to accelerate the adoption of GeM in purchase of goods and services.

Speaking to this daily, Srikanth Douripalli, regional director, Goa, said that the signing of MOU would help sort out several issues, especially related to payments.

“Signing of a MOU will also achieve cashless, contact-less and paperless transaction, in line with Digital India objectives,” said Douripalli. He added that although signing of MOU is not compulsory, about 27 states, so far, are signatories.

Douripalli was speaking at a half-day seminar on GeM organised by the Computer Dealers Forum of Goa (CDFG) attended by about 60 dealers from the state. He said that north Goa is among the 87 districts across India selected to accelerate the adoption of GeM.

Siddharth Naik, president, CDFG, said that several dealers of computers and its peripherals are keen to be on the GeM portal as it offers vast opportunity to increase business. “The opportunity to increase sales is vast if we sell to government departments but only few of our members are part of GeM,” said Naik.

Manguirish Pai Raiker, member of MSME Board, who was the chief guest at the seminar, said that the government is the biggest buyer of all goods and services. “The GeM portal has 20 per cent reservation to MSMEs and local units must grab the opportunity offered by the portal,” Raiker pointed out adding most small units face difficulty in getting registered on the portal and hence are not part of it.