Goa may have two state trees in separate categories

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the state government can notify two trees as state trees under different categories, assuring that it will take into consideration the sentiments of the people before declaring coconut palm as state tree.

Participating in the discussion on the Goa preservation of trees (amendment) bill, 2017 which has been passed by the state legislative assembly, Parrikar said that although ‘Matti’ tree is a ‘state tree’, it is not declared as such under this particular act. Matti tree was given the status through an executive order.

The amendment in the act has given power to the government to declare coconut palm as state tree.

Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that since Matti is already declared as ‘state tree’ the government should declare the coconut palm as ‘heritage tree’.

BJP legislator Nilesh Cabral supported Lourenco on this demand.

Stating that for the first time the government is making provision in the tree act for declaration of state tree, Parrikar said, “As per new Section 7A, the government may, having regard to ecological, socioeconomic, cultural or heritage value, declare a tree as a state tree. Matti tree has ecological importance, hereas coconut tree has importance in term of socioeconomics.”

Matti as state tree is not declared as such under this particular act. So, after considering the sentiments of the people the government will take decision in this regard, Parrikar said.

The Chief Minister clarified that Section 8A of the amended act says that if anybody wants to fell old and unyielding coconut palms to replace the same with new ones, or anybody wants to cut down the coconut palms which may cause damage to life or property, then he or she may apply to the agriculture officer, having jurisdiction of the area, who shall deal with the same as prescribed.

The agriculture officer will deal with the cases related to agriculture, while for other purposes the forest department will remain as an authority.

Section 32A of the said act has empowered the government to specify the terms and conditions for carrying out commercial plantation and also to exempt such area from the provision of the said act.

The Chief Minister said the government will frame rules under the Section 32A.