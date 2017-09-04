Goa may have AIIMS facility

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the time is not ripe for giving autonomy to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that he has been pursuing a proposal with the central government to set up facility of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Goa.

“I don’t think that this is the right time to give autonomy to the GMC. There are a lot of things which have to be monitored directly by the Chief Minister and myself… we are looking to have a brief interaction with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda to pursue the proposal to set up AIIMS (facility) in Goa, which could be an autonomous body… we will give them land if they agree to this proposal,” said Rane while interacting with media persons in Porvorim after taking oath as an MLA of the state assembly. He said that his immediate priorities will be to put the health sector in the state on track especially the GMC.

The minister said the government will prioritise on having cardiac ambulances and getting additional doctors for the GMC and its cardiac wing.

“All sub-health centres will be made an active point of contact, and they will have a staffer for the purpose. I will start my visits this week… we will not only put thrust on primary health centres but will make medicines available at rural and interior sub-health centres so that people will not have to come to the PHC for basic treatment,” he added.