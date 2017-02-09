Goa may file appeal against SC order on liquor shops  

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI: Factoring in possible adverse impact on tourism, revenues and employment, Goa may go in for an appeal against the Supreme Court order on closure of liquor shops along national and state highways.

The final call on the appeal, however, is likely to be taken only after March 11 when the assembly elections results will come in, bringing about a new government.

With April 1 2017 as the deadline for closure of liquor shops, “it is going to be a short period to decide on appeal for a new government that will come to power,” said a senior government source on Thursday.

He said that assembly elections have delayed filing of the appeal.

About 2,500 liquor shops out of 11,000 in the state are likely to be affected by the SC order, according to estimates by the excise department.

It is only part of the feared impact since the order also covers liquor sold in bars, restaurants, hotels, etc. The impact on tourism is expected to be huge as two national highways pass through the state and liquor is freely sold and consumed within the 500-metre radius, which is the focal point of the SC order.

However, excise commissioner Menino D’Souza said the excise department would implement the SC order on closure of liquor shops. He said that a survey is being conducted to find out the exact number of retail outlets and a core committee has been constituted to monitor the implementation process.

The first meeting of the core committee took place on February 9 and its first accomplishment was setting up taluka-level teams to physically verify the number of alcohol shops along the highways.

“Findings of the taluka-level teams will be reported to the Chief Secretary every fortnight,” D’Souza said adding that the excise department is also exploring use of GPS technology to speed up the survey.

On December 16 2016, the SC had ordered closure of all liquor shops along national and state highways within a distance of 500 metres and directed state governments to stop issuing excise licences.

Expressing concern over nearly 1.5 lakh deaths every year in road mishaps, a bench had said that no new liquor vends should come up along the highways while those already having licences would have to shut shop by April 1, 2017.

The bench had clarified that those having licences to run shops can operate till the expiry of their licences or April 1, whichever is earlier.

Liquor traders are alarmed by the SC order and the Goa Liquor Traders Association called for a meeting on February 11 to discuss the issue. The meeting is at 3.30 pm at the Akhil Gomantak Maratha Rajak Samaj hall, Porvorim.

It is for licensed wholesalers and retailers of IMFL, country liquor and foreign liquor, GLTA treasurer Dinesh Kenaudekar said.