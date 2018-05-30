Goa Marathi Academy publishes 25th book- ‘Natyakarmi’

NT BUZZ

Sonali Prakashann Honda in coordination with Kala Academy Panaji and Goa Marathi Academy published its 25th book ‘Natyakarmi’ written by author and senior journalist Vithal Nagesh Gawade Parwadkar. The book was released at the hands of Art and Culture minister, Govind Gaude at Kala Academy, Black Box, Panaji on Monday.

The author has added another book to his collection which emphasises on Konkani and Marathi drama in Goa. The book, Natyakarmi has interviews of around 100 senior Konkani and Marathi drama artists based in Goa. It covers 12 female artists and 88 male artists who have contributed immensely to Goan cinema.

Speaking at the function Gaude said: “The author has published 25 books which are based on the conscience of the society and through his works we come to know more about society.” He also stressed that the younger generation should engage themselves with this kind of reading to instill in them a belongingness of their own culture.

Mentioning about the need of publishing books, Parwadkar said that Goa is known for its Konkani and Marathi drama and it’s one’s duty to maintain and preserve our rich culture. “The youth of Goa should participate and carry forward this tradition,” he said.