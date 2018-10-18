Goa likely to witness thunderstorm

UNI

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places over south Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department in a bulletin here on Wednesday.

The Met said that heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the period.

The southwest monsoon was vigorous in Karnataka and active in Kerala during the past 24 hours. Rain or thundershowers had occurred at most zones in Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the period. Rain and thundershowers had occurred at many segments in Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well at a few areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the period.

Dry weather prevailed over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat during the period.

In the regions from where the southwest monsoon had withdrawn, day temperatures were appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of Konkan and Goa during the period. They were appreciably above par in some nooks of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the period.

They were above norm in some locations of Odisha, Jharkhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana as well as in remaining sites of Madhya Pradesh during the period.

Day temperatures were appreciably below par in some belts of Jammu and Kashmir during the period.