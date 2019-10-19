Goa likely to witness heavy rain till Sunday

Panaji: The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, as heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state accompanied by lightning and gusty winds till October 20.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area that developed over the east central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas on Friday morning will develop into a well-marked low pressure, depression and then into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

The low pressure area, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level induces wind convergence over the west coast of southern and south western India and brings heavy rain and thunderstorm over the region.

On Friday, the state received 11 mm of rainfall and most of the rain was recorded in Pernem and Canacona (30 mm), Dabolim and Quepem (20 mm) and Panaji and Mormugao (10 mm).

The rainfall recorded in the last two days has reduced the post-monsoon deficit to 5 per cent. The state has received 109.7 mm rain as against the normal rain of 115.5 mm that is received from October 1 till date.

“Indication of a low pressure area developing in the Arabian Sea is a sign of a possible cyclone but it’s too early to comment on it since the stages in the development of a cyclone are not complete yet and it will be known only after 48 hours,” an IMD official said.

The fire department has attended to 12 emergency calls related to trees falling on houses, roads, compound wall and electrical cables in 24 hours between October 17 and October 18 till 7 am.