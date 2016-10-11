Goa launches nation’s first amphibious vehicle rides

PANAJI: Adding a feather to its cap, Goa tourism department Tuesday launched the much-awaited amphibious vehicle rides, Goa Duck Tours, in the state on the auspicious day of Dussehra.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that Goa is the first state in the country to launch an amphibious vehicle and adventure tourism activities like amphibious vehicle rides will attract more tourists to the state.

Stating that many states were vying to introduce a similar project, the Chief Minister, after experiencing the joyride on River Mandovi, said, “It was a unique and thrilling experience. The way it was of a first of a kind, for most of the tourists, it would be for the first time, as it is the first amphibious bus being introduced in the country. I think the way I have enjoyed, it would be a thrilling experience for all those who take a ride.”

He further said that Goa is witnessing a gradual growth in the number of tourists visiting the state and the government needs to cater to their expectations with new facilities. “Many domestic as well as foreign tourists are flocking to Goa mainly during holidays and especially during the weekends. When they are in Goa, we should provide them with various facilities so that when they return, they can take a good image of Goa along with them,” he said.

While the vehicle has been flagged off on Tuesday, the full-fledged operations of the Goa Duck Tours will begin in November and online bookings will be through the Goa tourism website. It was informed that while the amphibious rides will initially be carried out with two vehicles, another four vehicles will be added to the fleet in a phased manner.

With a designated pick-up point at Panaji, the tours will be carried out along two different routes, each trip lasting for an hour and six time slots will be scheduled for each vehicle in a day. The route will operate from Panaji to Old Goa including Dr Salim Ali bird sanctuary to showcase the natural and cultural treasures of Goa. The vehicles have a maximum capacity of 32 seats and the tour comes at a price tag of Rs 500 per head per trip.