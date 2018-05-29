Goa lacks base data for evolving export strategy

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

At a time when the state government is planning to come out with an export strategy, the absence of details on the actual level of exports taking place in the state is likely to hamper the formulation of the policy.

A check with different departments reveals that there are hardly any records on export units or the trade carried out by them.

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Goa office that is supposed to be responsible for executing various export schemes of the Union government is a somnolent office that maintains sketchy records. The office has no information on the volume or value of exports and only functions as a facilitator for export-import licences.

As on March 2016, there were 1,015 exporters registered with the DGFT. However, the office has no way of finding out how many of those registered are active. Moreover, even the meagre assistance provided by the DGFT to local exporters is likely to be stopped, as the office is closing down and shifting to Mumbai.

It is learnt that the DGFT, Delhi, is in the process of reorganising its various centres and is closing down offices with less work.

Information gathered by this daily reveals that statistics on exports are scattered, with different products or services represented by their respective promoting organisations. The Marine Product Export Development Authority, Goa, tracks fish product exports from the state but even the information provided by it is after a long time lag.

The government is trying to evolve an export strategy to boost exports but for framing the strategy, it will have to work from scratch.

On Friday, speaking at a seminar, State Export Commissioner Sudhir Mahajan said that for formulating the export policy, the government will collate data from different departments and the work is entrusted to Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). He said that local units are hardly interested in exporting.

Other than iron ore exports, which has currently stopped, the quantity being exported is dismal. Only two pharmaceutical units currently ship from the Mormugao Port Trust at Vasco although Goa is a pharma production-export hub and accounts for over 10 per cent of the country’s exports.

Cashew is also exported from the state by around two processing units. Other exporters are handful and comprise a chemical unit and a corrugated box manufacturer among others.

The export strategy is expected to be ready in three months’ time.