Goa jewellers exploring use of e-wallets

PANAJI: With jewellery sales taking a beating post demonetisation, jewellers in Goa are now trying out new modes of accepting payment such as e-wallets even as the traditional modes of payment like cash are taking a backseat in the current scenario.

Speaking to this daily, many jewellers said that they are not aware of the different service providers that offer e-wallet services, but they are curious to explore. “I don’t yet know how to use one or what are the benefits or charges to use an e-wallet. But I am thinking of giving it a try,” said Laxmikant Raiker of Kamat Jewels in Margao.

A recent change in rules by the government post demonetisation allows customers to load their e-wallets with up to Rs 20,000. Customers can use this to pay utility bills, book travel tickets, shop online or pay for services at establishments that accept such e-payments. Addition of jewellery and other luxury products to e-wallet payments will aid those who find it inconvenient to use cards, especially the elderly, who are often taken along for jewellery shopping.

“We have always accepted card payments and are now also exploring the use of digital wallets,” said Vikram Verlekar, a member of Goa Gold Dealers Association and managing director of Ulhas Jewellers.

The government has also been encouraging the use of debit cards as there is a shortage of currency notes in the market. Digital payment companies like Visa, Mastercard have already waived off their fees on point of sale (POS) transactions. Many small boutique jewellers in Goa who did not have a card swipe machine earlier have now requested their banks for POS machines so as not to lose out on business to tech-savvy rivals.

Most of the jewellers support the demonetisation move, but the way it has been implemented has left many uncertain of their future. Overnight rise in gold prices right after demonetisation was closely watched by many jewellers in the state. Purchase of gems and jewels has gone down by 20 to 50 per cent in most parts of the state, according to several jewellers. Moreover, staff in the jewellery shops spends the day waiting at banks to withdraw money which has had an adverse effect on the overall business.

On November 8, the central government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes resulting in long queues of people waiting to exchange old notes at banks or withdraw new ones at ATMs across the country. Jewellers were badly hit as considerable percentage of their sales is in cash.