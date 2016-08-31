Goa Institute of Management hosts Grand Alumni Meet

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) hosted its annual Grand Alumni Meet – an evocative event that marked a homecoming, celebration and joy of communion with the Alma Mater, at its campus in Sanquelim.

The institute organised myriad activities this year for existing students as well as its alumni. This year, the meet was centred on the theme ‘From Entrepreneur to Enterprise’.

Executive director and CFO, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited, V Ravi began with an introductory talk on ‘Attitude – much more than aptitude’. Driving home the point he said: “If you are willing to be a continuous learner and a team player, whichever company you work for, the future will be yours.” The talk was followed by alumni-student interactive sessions, which gave students insights into the fields that they are majoring in. The interactive sessions were followed by the Annual General Body Meeting and a short Alumni Achiever’s Award ceremony.

Fr Romuald D’souza, who founded the institute, addressed the gathering. Talking about pushing one’s limits, Fr Romuald said: “The difference between the first and last in a race is ‘almost’ but almost isn’t good enough. We have to do a little more each time – enough to make a difference. Ask yourself “What more can I do?”

The meet proved to be an ideal opportunity for alumni to renew old bonds, foster new ties and relive the magical years they had on the GIM campus.