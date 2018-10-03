Goa in need of leader from the grassroots level: Atishi

MARGAO/MAPUSA: Goa is in need of a leader from the grassroots level, said the Aam Admi Party central leader and educationist Atishi Marlena on Tuesday.

Speaking at the South Goa AAP office, Atishi said that there is a political leadership crisis, a healthcare crisis and an education crisis in the state of Goa. She urged the people of Goa to support the AAP in order to bring a revolution in the state.

Atishi explained how the AAP fought against the central BJP government and simultaneously carried out development of the state without burdening the residents.

AAP Goa state convenor Elvis Gomes informed the media that a well wisher from Margao has donated the office premises to AAP. He alleged that there is no government in the state to listen to the voice of Goans.

District president Rodney Almeida welcomed, while Roque Mascarenhas proposed the vote of thanks. On the occasion an AAP website was launched at the hands of Atishi Marlena in the presence of AAP state leaders.

At another function in Mapusa, Atishi elaborated on how government schools in Delhi were transformed by the AAP government and the various challenges it faced.

Commenting on the medium of instruction, Atishi said that from her experience it has shown that children can learn from many different ways.

JCI Mapusa organised a symposium on the future of India through education on Tuesday where former advisor on education reforms, Government of Delhi Atishi Marlena was the chief guest. Padmashri Dr Suresh Amonkar former chairman of Goa board Prabhakar Timble, educationist and Anand Bhaidkar, president of Bodgeshwar temple committee, JCI Santosh Dhekne was present on dais.

Padmashri Dr Suresh Amonkar said that the most effective tool for the future of India is through education. He added that “learning in the local language is important since it connects to the culture.

Educationist Prabhakar Timble said that the future of any country is through education.