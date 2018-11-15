Goa in complete control

NT NETWORK

PORVORIM

Hosts Goa set to take first innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir after reducing the visitors to 246 for 7 in reply to their first innings mammoth total of 468/9 declared, on the penultimate day of their four-day Elite, Group C, Ranji Trophy match, at GCA Academy ground in Porvorim, on Wednesday.

The hosts, who started the third day’s play at 422 for 7, added further 46 runs losing two wickets before declaring their first innings at 468 for 9. Overnight unbeaten centurion Snehal Kauthankar remained unbeaten on 130, which he scored with the help of 24 hits to the fence.

For Jammu and Kashmir, veteran Irfan Pathan and Umar Nazir picked up three wickets each while Aamir Aziz contributed with two wickets.

Facing an uphill task of gaining a first innings lead, Jammu and Kashmir started well with their openers A Bandy and S Khajuria giving them a strong start, scoring 43 runs in 12 overs. The visitors suffered their first blow in the form of opener Bandy, caught by Amogh Desai off the bowling of Lakshay Garg. Goans were visibly happy to see the back Bandy who was play aggressively and had hit 6 fours in his 25-run cameo.

A lot was expected from skipper Parvez Rasool, who had scored a century at this very ground a couple of seasons ago, but the India international disappointed big way as he returned to the pavilion by adding just 13 runs, caught by Alemao off the bowling of Garg.

At the close of third day’s play Jammu and Kashmir had reached 246 for 7 and were trailing Goa by 222 runs. Irfan Pathan was batting on 42, which he scored with the help of 5 fours and 1 six, while his partner Aamir Aziz was unbeaten on 22.

For Goa, Lakhay Garg and Amogh Desai have picked two wickets each while K Das, Darshan Misal and Amulya Pandrekar have taken one wicket each.