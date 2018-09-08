Goa has potential for food processing industry: Consul General of Japan

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Stating that food processing is an important and fast growing industry, the Consul General of Japan in India Ryoji Noda said that Goa has a good potential for setting up of food processing units.

Noda was on a visit to the Mormugao Port Trust wherein he expressed keenness on strengthening the trade relations between the two nations India and Japan. He was received by deputy chairman of MPT G Rai and heads of the departments.

“My Consulate is looking after the trade interests of 5 states in India- Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. We are undertaking an underground metro project in Mumbai. The Japanese port of Osaka and Yokohama has a sister port tie-up with the Mumbai port. The Mormugao port too should work towards having a sister port tie-up with other Japanese ports. We could work together on various aspects as the government of Japan wishes to promote people to people contact with the people of India and we are gradually working and promoting this relationship,” said Noda.

He laid emphasis on food processing, especially in the state.

“Food processing is an important and fast growing industry. There is a need to tap the food resources from the sea to meet the ever growing food demands of the increasing world population. Being a coastal state, Goa has a good potential for setting up food processing industries where the waste fish could be put to good use,” informed Noda.

The traffic manager of MPT Vipin Menoth enlightened the Consul General on the Ministry of Shipping’s ambitious Sagarmala Project which, he said, is aimed at port-led development focusing on the development of the hinterland in Goa. Menoth praised the Union Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari and further maintained that Gadkari is the right person to take the project idea forward.

Menoth also gave a brief on the Mormugao Port, its history, location, infrastructure facilities available for the trade and the cargo profile.

He appealed to the Consul General to take up initiatives at the central ministry-level through the Consulate so that both the governments could collaborate and work together in the future. The Consul General and two other dignitaries were later taken for a port visit by the officials of the MPT.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of Japan has stated that in the near future around 300 Japanese entrepreneurs will be attending a Trade Conference in Goa.

“Our two countries enjoy friendly relations and we have good trade relations too. We are setting up the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmadabad, and the prototype of the bullet train will be manufactured in Japan. We need to take the trade relations between our countries forward,” said Noda.