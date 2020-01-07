Goa growth rate dropping by 2%, revenue collection reduced: Governor

Governor addresses the Assembly putting forward Government’s position. And in his maiden address on Tuesday, Governor Satya Pal Malik has admitted that the growth rate of Goa would drop by 2 per cent.

Also admits that revenue collection has been reduced. But also says that Goa records highest per capita income in the country, which is five lakh rupees, an indication of robust & healthy economy.

It was just a one-day Assembly session to ratify the central bill of 126th amendment to the Constitution.

