Goa Governor inaugurates digital exhibition on Sardar Patel

NT BUZZ

“Goan students should be taught about the lives and deeds of a stalwart like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and fictional characters like Sati Savitri,” said Goa Governor Mridula Sinha. She was speaking at the inauguration of the digital exhibition Uniting India: Sardar Patel held recently at the Goa Science Centre, Miramar.

Sinha added that not just Sardar Patel, but it is important to teach the life stories about those who have contributed to the making of India in their time. She also announced that students of government schools in the state will soon be given a diary which would include an easily understandable to-do list, along with information on the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission and moral education.

The exhibition has been developed by the National Council of Science Museum and deals with the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the challenges he faced, princely states and unification of India, trauma of partition, rehabilitating, rebuilding and recreating India. The exhibition features various kinds of interactive and media experience. There are around 50 exhibits and 13 projectors, 5 work stations, statue of Sardar Patel and some interactive kiosks and each kiosk tells about every princely state.

Director, Nehru Science Centre, Shivaprasad Khened said: “The purpose of this exhibition is to make people aware about the role played by Sardar Patel; not many people are aware what India was when we attained Independence and we aim to tell them about the role of Sardar in uniting the princely states.” India was a fragmented nation when the Britishers had left us. Khened added that Patel ensured that India was united.

Khened explained that the highlight of the exhibition is that most of it is archival information, it is about the 565 princely states and how they were ceded to India, and the documents pertaining to the cession can be found in the exhibition. All the information at the exhibition is based on the well researched concept and most of the material has come from the national archives and several other research resources.

The exhibition was the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the first one was held in Delhi. The exhibit, which was initially aimed at being a permanent exhibition in Delhi, was then converted into a travelling exhibition, the first of which was held in Junagadh. From there it moved to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and now it has come to Goa.

The project coordinator Goa Science Centre MMK Balaji said: “In this exhibition we have used different display technologies to give a really nice exposure to the students. We have used projectors, virtually reality experience, holographic projection and 3D films (without glasses) to give a more interesting feel.” The display technique used in the exhibition is unique and information that is rather unknown about Sardar Patel can be found here.

Videos related to life of Sardar Patel and the actual scenario during the partition time is also on display.

(The exhibition will be open for public viewing till September 7)