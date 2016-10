https://youtu.be/U5zBJJn9iHQ

Goa government is planning to announce implementation of 7th Pay commission recommendations after Diwali. But chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar had a Diwali gift to the D Category employees. They have been now upgraded to C category. It would be with a retrospective effect 10 years back. The cabinet has also decided not to recruit anybody who has not passed SSC or ITI.

Please like & share: