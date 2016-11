Goa government has already made plan of how much area of Mopa would be used for the actual airport

Goa government has already made plan of how much area of Mopa would be used for the actual airport and how much for the commercial use and to build a small city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone on 13th of November. The first phase of the project would be complete by 2019, handling 4.5 million passengers.