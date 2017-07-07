Goa gets Rs 100 cr from Centre for tourism projects

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar Friday announced that the state government has been allotted Rs 100 crore by the Union Ministry for Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Coastal Circuit Development in the state.

“Goa has procured funds under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to the tune of Rs 100 crore for the development of coastal circuits. This is the second allotment of Central Financial Assistance within one year. It will give a big boost to our plans of improving tourism infrastructure under coastal circuits both, in north and south Goa,” said Azgaonkar. He said that the Swadesh Darshan scheme is envisaged under the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of the Ministry of Tourism with the aim to fund projects that fall under the gamut of touristic potential due to a state’s history, heritage, cultural importance as well as innovation.

He also said that Goa tourism will continue to work towards conceptualizing new plans and projects and will try and tap financial assistance schemes for tourism projects in Goa.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed by the tourism department under the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) made a detailed presentation before the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee following which the project was approved under Phase II for coastal circuit development in the state.

Azgaonkar said that he will call for a meeting of all tourism stakeholders including sarpanchas of all coastal village panchayats and concerned authorities to identify areas for setting up of toilets, changing rooms and other public utility facilities at various beaches on topmost priority.

“Proposals for developing river circuits, spiritual circuits and heritage and tribal circuits will also be submitted for CFA from the government of India,” said GTDC chairman Nilesh Cabral.

While the initial allotment of Rs 100 crore under Phase I for Coastal Circuit Development is being utilised for developing the coastal belt in north Goa from Sinquerim to Keri, the phase II allotment of Rs 100 crore will be utilised for developing the south Goa coastline from Panaji to Palolem.

Projects have been envisaged all along the south Goa coastline. However, some of the key coastal areas that attract major footfalls and will get a facelift through the coastal circuit development plan include Dona Paula, Miramar, Colva, Benaulim and Palolem. Some of the components include providing basic amenities of toilets, lighting, tourist facilitation centres, CCTVs, GIS systems, beautification etc.