Goa gets Doppler radar for detailed weather forecast

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A Doppler weather radar (DWR), which can provide advanced information about storms, cyclones and other severe weather conditions, is set to be inaugurated at Altinho in Panaji on June 14.

By its design, the Doppler weather radar, installed at the Altinho station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will provide information regarding the movement of clouds and wind as well as their position and help forecasters in clearly identifying rain, hail and storms thus improving the forecast for all types of weather.

The Doppler weather radar machine, which is worth Rs 15 crore, has state-of-the-art technology, at par with systems used in developed countries.

Speaking to this daily, director of IMD M L Sahu said that the Doppler weather radar is used for forecasting storms, cyclones and other severe weather conditions within a range of 500 kilometres so that the necessary preventative steps can be initiated to alleviate the impact of natural disasters on life and property of millions of people.

“At present, we are relying on satellite imagery, weather models and upper air measurement to provide the forecast, but the advanced system will provide timely weather updates to help the general public, local authorities and defence agencies in preparing for an upcoming disaster. Weather radars detect the motion of rain droplets in addition to the intensity of the precipitation. Data is analyzed to determine the structure of storms, wind pattern and their potential to cause severe weather,” he said.

Though the conventional radars are able to track and predict cyclones, the Doppler weather radar provides detailed information on a storm’s internal wind flow and structure. The severity of the weather systems can thus be quantitatively estimated more accurately than ever before and more precise advance warnings can be generated for saving human lives and property.