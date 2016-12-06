Goa Forward Party asks SGPDA not to approve Margao ODP in hurry

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Goa Forward Party members, on Tuesday, urged the SGPDA not to hurriedly pass the outline development plan (ODP) for Margao.

The party members led by Prashant Naik alleged that chairman of the SGPDA is having vested interest in approving the ODP.

“What is the hurry? We can wait for another three months. Let the committee discuss the suggestions placed by the MMC. Let the says of government departments like police, traffic police be considered. There is absolutely no hurry. If the SGPDA decides to go ahead, we would be intensifying our protest,” warned Naik.

“We will also conveying our feelings to the two local MLAs,” he added.

Interestingly, a co-opted member of the sub committee Dilip Prabhudesai has written a letter to the member secretary conveying his intention and a “factual position.”

“I feel that much more thought and deliberation is required to submit a proper and comprehensive report and that many more days are needed to work towards delivering a visionary and futuristic ODP for both Margao and Ponda,” he has submitted.

The Goa Forward Party member held discussion with the subcommittee members.

The SGPDA members will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ODP.