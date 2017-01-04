Goa Forward objects to tabling of Union budget before elections

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

While welcoming the announcement made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold elections to the Goa legislative assembly on February 4, the Goa Forward Party has, however, objected to the presentation of the Union budget 72 hours prior to the assembly election, stating that it would influence the voters.

The Goa Forward Party has said that the presentation of the Union budget by Union Finance Minister prior to the assembly elections in five states including Goa would woo the voters with populist schemes and programmes, which could be announced in the budget. It said that it prays to the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner to issue appropriate instructions on the matter so as to ensure free and fair conduct of elections and uphold public confidence in the electoral process.

Addressing the media, chief spokesperson of the party Prashant Naik, along with spokesperson Durgadas Kamat and general secretary Dilip Prabhudesai, said that president of Goa Forward Party Prabhakar Timble has forwarded an e-mail to the Election Commission of India requesting it to postpone the Union budget.

Naik said that by providing an opportunity only to the ruling party to announce populist schemes and programmes, the Union budget will lure and woo the electorate, which would impact the elections to be held in Goa. Stating that such power in the hands of the ruling party kills the spirit of the election code of conduct and destroys the principle of free and fair elections, Naik gave an instance when the Union budget was postponed to hold elections. He said that in 2012, after objections from certain quarters, the Union budget was postponed by around 16 days so as to ensure free and fair polls.

“Presentation of the budget and the announcements therein would demolish the level-playing field for all political parties and contesting candidates, which the Election Commission of India claims to espouse and promote,” Naik said.

He said that the Union budget is scheduled to be held just 72 hours before the date of election in Goa adding that the voters in the state are educated, largely middle class and economically developed than in the other states. “The sops expected in the Union budget, particularly with respect to airports, housing, tourism, income-tax etc would amount to inducements almost akin to bribing of the voters,” he said adding that if the Election Commission remains silent, the Union budget presentation would be a classic case of institutional rigging of elections.

Alleging that recruitment orders are being issued quietly to BJP cadres and supporters, Naik said that the action shows that the ruling party has started inducing voters by offering them jobs at the eleventh hour in violation of their own notifications and decisions. He said that the Goa Forward Party will approach the Election Commission with substantial proof on the matter so as to stand by its statement.