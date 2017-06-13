Goa Forward makes clean sweep in five Siolim VPs

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The Siolim constituency has a witnessed a clean sweep by the Goa Forward as the candidates backed by it have won in the election in five village panchayats – Siolim Marna, Siolim Sodiem, Oxel, Verla Canca and Assagao.

The panels were backed by Water Resource Minister Vinod Paliencar.

The sitting sarpanch of Oxel panchayat Rama Parab, who is has been in ruling panel of the panchayat for last two decades was defeated by a new face Surath Vernekar.

Besides him, even the sitting sarpanch of Verla Canca Mohan Dabhale and sitting sarpanch of Siolim Marna Alba Sequeira have also lost.

The veteran and acting sarpanch of Assagao Victor D’Souza was defeated but his wife Josephine D’Souza has won from ward 4.

VERLA CANCA

In the Verla Canca panchayat, it has been a clean sweep for the panel led by Milton Marques who along with his wife Vanessa Marques have won.

SODIEM SIOLIM

While in Sodiem Siolim panchayat, sarpanch Nilesh Vaigankar panel has won the election.

MARNA SIOLIM

In Marna Siolim panchayat, veteran Sylvester Fernandes and his wife Fermina Fernandes Panel have become victorious with many new faces.

ASSAGAO

Assagao panchayat saw mixed response from the voters as many new faces have been elected with experienced faces too.

SIOLIM

In Siolim panchayat, the election for ward 1 will be held on July 1, and so the results for the entire panchayat would be declared on July 2.

Water Resource Minister Vinod Paliencar expressed happiness over the clean sweep in five villages and said that old faces have gone and now we have many new faces.

“I am feeling very good. It is a clean sweep for Goa Forward Party in Siolim. All five panchayats are with us. Anjuna panchayat vote counting will be held on July 2. Most old faces are gone. People don’t want old faces now. Change has come now. And, Goa Forward Party is the change. Development will be in full swing in Siolim” said Paliencar.