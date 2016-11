Goa Forward has urged the income tax department to keep strict vigil on all the cash counters of Goa government

Goa Forward has urged the income tax department to keep strict vigil on all the cash counters of Goa government. Its spokesperson Durgadas Kamat has alleged that all the concerned ministers have started exchanging their black money by lifting this cash from the counters. The regional party has also demanded to recall the government advertising, making Gujarati desirable for government jobs in Goa.