Goa Forward has filed a complaint in front of the Goa lokayukt regarding the alleged corruption in the tendering process of iffi 2016 by the Entertainment Society of Goa. Spokesperson of Goa Forward Durgadas Kamat has alleged that it is loot of the state exchequer and should be stopped immediately.