Goa Forward has decided not to wait for the Congress for an alliance but to contest almost 25 to 30 seats. They will keep their doors open for Mahagathbandhan till the last minute. But the new regional outfit has decided to go alone and fight election. They have also planned an awareness Yatra from Pedne to Kankon.