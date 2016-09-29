Goa Forward demands immediate repair to potholed roads in Mapusa

MAPUSA: Goa Forward on Thursday gheraoed the Mapusa PWD executive and demanded that all roads in the town must be immediately repaired or they would intensify the agitation by blocking all roads in the town.

On Thursday a delegation led by state convenor for Minority Front Firoz Khan along with spokesperson Durgadas Kamat, Mapusa block president Vinayak Sawant, Mapusa mahila committee president Komal D’Souza along with their supporters took out a morcha to the office of the executive engineer road section for Bardez, Brahmanand Naik and brought to his notice about the bad condition of roads in the town.

The agitators informed the engineer that roads in the town are covered with potholes causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. The most affected area is the road stretch between court junction towards old municipality and the road entering Tar junction.

State convenor for Minority Front Firoz khan inquired why the PWD section is not monitoring the sewerage work. He said “For the last four-an-half years the sewerage work is going in Mapusa and till date the PWD has not inquired about when the roads will be hotmixed”.

Mapusa block committee president Vinayak Sawant demanded that “The roads must be repaired within a month or else the party will be forced to take to the streets”.