Goa forests in healthy condition

The 28-day long wildlife census has come to an end with the forest department recording good signs of presence of wild animals including tigers, which indicates excellent health of the forests in the state.

Presently, the data collection from all the wildlife sanctuaries and national parks is being tabulated to be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) along with photo evidence and memory cards for validation.

Sources in the forest department said the final figures on wild animals including tigers will be officially released by the state government after they are vetted by the WII.

In the latest census, no direct sightings of tigers were recorded in any part of the forest land. However, in Netravali sanctuary, Mollem and Mhadei there were direct sightings of leopard, sloth bear, bison, group of wild dogs and scat (dropping) of big cat.

During the first phase of sign and line transect survey, volunteers and forest officials including beat guards engaged in the wildlife census collected around eleven samples of scats (droppings) of big cats from different beats of Mhadei, Mollem and Netravali protected forest areas.

In the last phase, which started on May 7, around 27 cameras were installed in the different forest beats of Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Mollem National Park and Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, after the scat (droppings) of big cats were found during the first phase of sign and line transect survey in these sanctuaries. Each pair of camera trap monitors an area of two square kilometres around it.

During start of the final phase of camera trap technique, a tiger image was clicked by night vision camera at Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and thereafter no images of tigers were found.

While the south division did not find any signs of tiger in camera trap, it found a scat at Verlem in Sanguem close to Karnataka border which they claimed to be that of tiger. The division also recorded direct sightings of leopard, sloth bear, bison, group of wild dogs and scat (dropping) of big cat at Netravali sanctuary.

The forest officials claimed the process of capturing photographs through camera traps has been completed and further processing of the photographs is going on. “The photographs are being analysed and we intend to complete the process in the next few days. We are expecting the total number of tigers to surge. The scat samples have been kept ready for delivery to the Wildlife Institute of India for final vetting,” they said.

Scats reveal information on the type of animal, its diet and its health to the experts, who look for clues in the size, colour and shape of scats and combine this information with additional clues from the habitat, tracks, etc, the forest officials said.

The 2014 census had put the number of tigers, whose presence was noted using camera trap and scat DNA, at five.