Goa Food, Hospitality Expo: Rational showcases products

PANAJI: Rational International India Private Limited is showcasing its range of products at the Goa Food and Hospitality expo at Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim along with Global Enterprises. The expo is open for public until August 25.

“Rational and Global Enterprises are present at the Goa Food and Hospitality Expo, cooking away some dishes in the SelfCookingCenter India Edition at their live cooking counter. With the growing clientele in Goa, Rational ensures an all inclusive ServicePlus package for the customers by offering them a well connected network of certified, service partners, freelancer chefs, and also authorised business partners,” said Ashish Shukla, sales director for west region, Rational India.

“It reduces workloads exactly the way kitchen teams need, it cooks quickly, it’s easy to use, it delivers the food quality you specify, and it even saves you time, money and energy in the process. It takes all monitoring and checking work off your hands,” said Shukla.

“The SelfCookingCenter India edition is the ideal cooking system for Indian casual dining segment. Numerous restaurant owners swear by the reliability, economy and flexibility of the intelligent combi-steamer,” said Pallavi Verma, marketing specialist for Rational India.