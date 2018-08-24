PANAJI: The 6th edition of the Goa Food & Hospitality Expo, opened at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim, on Thursday. The expo organised by Media Promotions Pvt. Ltd, will be open till August 25, from 10.30 am to 7 pm.

The expo was inaugurated by the chief guest, Manohar Azgoankar, minister of tourism and sports in the presence of Menino D’Souz, director of tourism department, Rajesh Kale, Victor Albuquerque, chairman, Alcon Victor group, Savio Messias, president, TTAG, Gaurish Dhond, Menino Proenca, Earnest Dias, Ricardo D’Lima, Chef Ranjeet Pandey, Kedar Dhume and Clive Sequeira, directors, Media Promotions.

Speaking on the event, Azgonkar, congratulated the organisers for putting up an excellent show which he said will immensely benefit the tourism and hospitality industry of the state for driving MICE tourism. He urged the stakeholders to take advantage of the show. Addressing the media, Albuquerque said that Goa being one of the country’s premium tourism destination, exhibitions such as these promote hospitality and tourism trade. Although the state is small in size, it’s very vibrant. He further added, “I am particularly impressed to see national and international brands participating in this exhibition.”

There are 100 plus companies showcasing over 500 products including national and international brands at the expo.

Sequeira said, “The expo has been scheduled this month, as during this time most of the hotels take up renovation activities besides gearing up for the season.”