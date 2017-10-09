Goa first state to implement hi-tech ‘post office in hand’ concept

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa has become the first state in the country to implement the carrying of ‘post office in hand’ concept, with branch postmasters attached to 138 out of the total 153 rural post offices in Goa having been supplied with portable, solar-run, hand-held devices.

The devices can carry out all transactions including depositing/withdrawing money in the postal department under its various schemes.

The devices have sim connectivity, one GB RAM, a 3.5 megapixel camera, a magnetic card reader and a thermal printer among other features and is connected to the data centre of the postal department and powered by means of solar panels installed at the respective post offices.

Goa has a network of 257 post offices out of which 153 are in rural areas and have been facing the disadvantage of limited network.

Coming out with this information, on October 9, the World Post Day as well as in commemoration of the extended National Postal Week to be held from October 9 to October 17, the Postmaster General, Goa region, N Vinodkumar said that following the direction of the central government that linking of the Aadhaar Card is mandatory for all post office deposits, the exercise of doing so for all 3.68 lakh accounts in the Goan post offices has already began. “Once this is done, the Aadhaar verification would be possible on these portable, hand-held, devices,” he added. The World Postal day is celebrated on October 9 every year to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874.

“Goa in fact, is the first state in the country to have successfully implemented the three major silos of the IT project that is core banking solutions, core system integration and rural information communication technology, which includes the use of these portable, hand-held devices,” Vinodkumar said, adding that under the core banking solutions, till now four ATMs have been installed around Goa, as also Postal RuPay cards that can be used to withdraw money from the ATMs have been issued. “In Goa, we have 104 major post offices doing core business transactions,” he said.

The endeavour is a part of the Rs 5,000 crore nationwide mega IT project of the postal department, for computerising the postal network and offering better online services.

Speaking further, the Postmaster General, Goa region said that a special product, International Tracked Packet (ITP) will be launched in Goa by the postal department, through which customers can send shipments to Asia-Pacific countries with additional facilities. “Up to 2 kg parcel parcels can be sent with the track and trace facility,” he added, pointing out that e-commerce companies and customers can have the option of pick up from their doorsteps, with volume-based discounts.

In commemoration of the Postal Week celebrations, the Banking day would be organised by the postal department on October 10. The Postal Life Insurance Day, the Philately Day, the Business Development Day and the Mails Day would be held on October 11, October 12, October 13, and October 14, respectively.

The senior superintendent of post offices, Goa division, Archana Gopinath informed that a Philately exhibition would be held in Maquinez Palace.