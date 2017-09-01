Goa farmers want wild boar, 3 other animals declared as vermin

PANAJI: Farmers in Goa want the government to declare wild boar and three other wild animals as vermin as they believe these animals harm their crops and farm animals.

The forest department, however, has taken a stand that these animals cannot be declared vermin unless there is supporting evidence and data to show that even after the adoption of various alternative solutions, farmers still face damage to their crops due to these animals.

Director of agriculture Ulhas Kakode has decided to instruct all zonal agricultural officers to collect and create a database of all farms in their respective talukas on the quantum of damage to the farmers due to the wild animals and to create awareness about the schemes on crop protection. The report will include photographs of the damaged crops along with the names of the affected farmers.

In a joint meeting held on Friday between the director of agriculture Kakode and Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Anil Kumar, progressive farmers of the state sought to declare wild boar, flying squirrel, macaque and porcupine as vermin. The farmers said that the losses they incur are extreme.

“Crops are damaged daily due to wild animal attacks and the compensation of Rs 25,000 against a loss of Rs 5-6 lakh is not feasible. Also, the solar power fencing proves ineffective, as monkeys and flying squirrel damage the fruit-bearing trees by jumping from tree to tree. They do not confine themselves to the ground and are commonly found on trees,” said Ashok Joshi, a progressive farmer from Valpoi. Responding to the farmers’ demand, the Deputy Conservator of Forests claimed that damage to crops due to animal attacks was found to be minimal and the two schemes of the agriculture department – installation of solar power fencing for crop protection from wild animals and Shetkari Aadhar Nidhi for grant of compensation to farmers against crop damages – have received a poor response.

He, however, clarified that the state can only recommend to the Centre to declare specified wild animals as vermin and added that various alternatives, however, should be tried for years and only if they fail, then as the last resort the step of declaring wild animals as vermin could be considered after a careful scrutiny of the reports.

He referred to the data obtained from the agriculture department showing poor response to the two abovementioned schemes due to lack of awareness and meagre compensation amount. “The data that we have received from the agriculture department will not support the cause of declaring wild animals as vermin,” he said. He said that out of 32,000 registered farmers in the state, only 516 applied for compensation against crop damages and the total amount disbursed was Rs 20 lakh over the past six years, which is less.

In 2016-17, the agriculture department received 94 claims from Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona talukas out of which the forest department made a detailed analysis of 86 farmers but only ten farmers had installed solar fencing. Many were unaware of the solar fencing scheme run by the department. Similarly, the department also received 127 claims from Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Bardez and Tiswadi talukas and not a single farmer was found to be using solar fencing due to lack of awareness about the scheme. “We also did camera trapping in one of the farms in Gawane and found that domestic animals were destroying the crop. Similarly, another camera trapping technique was used recently in Keri but no animals were found,” Dr Kumar said.

The agriculture department director also assured the affected farmers that they would be provided with adequate compensation with the state’s approval and other benefits under various schemes on a priority basis.

Managing director of the state’s largest co-operative society Goa Bagayatdar Sahakari Kharedi Vikri Sanstha Maryadit Ulhas Umarye said that coconut produce in the state has been affected up to 60 per cent in the wake of rising number of monkeys that have continued to destroy the developing nut production for the last three months. “As a result, we had to procure over 1.5 lakh coconuts from neighbouring states,” he said.

Another farmer Rohan Joshi questioned as to why the state cannot request the Centre to declare wild animals like monkey as a vermin when the Centre has approved the culling of wild animals such as nilgai and wild boar in Bihar and rhesus monkey in Himachal Pradesh by declaring them as vermin under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in December 2015, following requests from the respective states as they cause harm to the resident population.

Countering the question, Kumar said, “We should try to explore other options instead of advising the state to shoot animals.”