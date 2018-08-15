Goa failed to establish adverse impact of diversion

PANAJI: While pronouncing the verdict, Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal also pointed out the failure of the state of Goa to specifically report details of the existing utilisation of water of Mahadayi river basin and adverse impact of water diversion.

However, it also states that on the basis of the information provided by the state of Goa, particularly in response to the interrogatories administered by Karnataka, it is estimated that the existing utilisation of water of Mahadayi river basin by the state of Goa is 9.395 TMC.

“The figure of existing utilisation has not been contested by Goa. Therefore the existing utilisation of water from the river basin by Goa is taken as 9.395 TMC,” the Tribunal said.

Further, it stated that the state of Goa has failed to establish through scientific studies that any diversion of water outside the basin would adversely impact the water resources including ground water, river morphology, agriculture, irrigation, navigation etc.

“Similarly, Goa has not established conclusively through scientific studies that the impact of climate change and global warming would adversely impact the water resources of Mahadayi basin and consequently impact all related issues,” it said.