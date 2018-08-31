Goa Environmental Festival kicks off today

NT BUZZ

Kalakirti in association with Entertainment Society Of Goa and Department of Tourism and Kala Academy will organise the ‘Goa Environmental Festival’ starting today, August 31 till September 2 at Kala Academy, Panaji.

The inauguration will be held at the hands of Goa Governor and chief guest, Mridula Sinha and guest of honour, founder of NAAM foundation, Makarand Anaspure at Black Box at 10 a.m.

This year the GEF awards will be given to Heman Karapurkar and Goa Heritage Eco Club of SFX Siolim. Municipal SW workers will also be felicitated. This will be followed by an interaction with Anasupre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the screening of the short films.

A photography competition display on the topic ‘World of Insects’ and photo exhibition on ‘Marine pollution’ by flag officer Goa Naval area, Captain Rathod will also be on display at the Art Gallery.

The second session will start at 3 p.m. and will have the semi-finals and finals of the quiz competition, while the cooking competition on healthy bottle gourd and prawns will be held in the Foyer area.

In order to educate students about e-waste, a talk on the topic ‘E-waste menace’ by Ashely Delany will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Day two of the festival will have activities that will help students gain knowledge about various environmental aspects. The sessions will start at 8 a.m. with architect Tallulah D’Silva conducting a ‘Biodiversity Walk’ for students at Jogger’s park, Altinho. This will be followed by a school session at 9:30 a.m. where Venkat Charloo will give a talk on marine life. Suryakant Gavas will also have his session and demo on handicrafts at Black Box. A Wealth out of Waste (WOW) competition will also be held at 2 p.m.

Apart from this there will be a screening of the documentary film ‘Pranacharya’ on Dada Vaidya produced by the Directorate of Art and Culture, a panel discussion on the topic ‘Responsible Ecotourism’ featuring guest speaker, Charudatta Panigrahi; panellist Ashok Malkarnekar, Pankaj Lad and moderator Mahesh Patil

The chief guest for the concluding session will be secretary of art and culture, Daulat Hawalder and vice chairman of ESG, Rajendra Talak and will include the prize distribution of various competitions.

Day 3 will have a cycle rally starting at 7:30 a.m. from Kala Academy, Panaji.