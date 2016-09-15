Goa does not need a plan for mass tourism, say stakeholders

NT NETWORK

Tourism stakeholders on Thursday said that Goa does not need a plan for mass tourism but a proper strategy to attract high-end tourists so that the state could generate a good amount of revenue through the tourism sector.

The consultation process organised by the department of tourism to finalise the Tourism Master Plan for the state received poor response from the stakeholders, with only 10 representatives attending the presentation made by consultant at the Miramar Residency on Thursday.

Chairman and managing director of Ramada Goa Sunder Advani spearheading the critical analysis of the draft master plan said, “Mass tourism is not going to serve the cause of Goa.”

Advani said that the plan does not have details of when, what and which place will be developed.

“The document does not state the phase-wise development and the priorities of the plan,” he said.

He further pointed out that the plan lacked the revenue generation estimates and proposals, adding, “If the revenue generation is not considered then the tourism policy will only add people without major economic support.”

Reiterating the fears of the hoteliers in South Goa at the consultation, he said that the hoteliers feel that South Goa hotels will become white elephants if the Mopa airport becomes a reality.

Another hotelier said that the plan is lopsided towards the North Goa, and therefore the tourism industry in the South would suffer.

“With most of the proposals for implementation are being proposed in North Goa, the South Goa will suffer due to the lopsided plan,” he added.

Miguel Braganza, from the Botanical Society of Goa, welcomed the proposal to build promenades by the beachside to decongest the beach area and also effective utilisation of open spaces for parking.

However, he said “Mass tourism should not be promoted in hinterlands.”

Batting for family tourism, the hoteliers said that the focus should be on engaging the tourists in an overall family tourism, indicating that the state should facilitate activities that will hold the tourists back in the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Avinash Tavares, the lone political representative, questioned if the planners have taken into consideration that a petition related to the airport at Mopa is currently being heard by the NGT, and about the plans in the event of the airport not seeing the light of the day.

Tourism department has invited tourism-related stakeholders to participate in the two-day consultative session on the interim documents of the Tourism Master Plan and Policy.

The consultation will continue on Friday at the Miramar Residency from 2.30 to 4.30 in the afternoon.

The department has requested participation from the representatives of food and beverage facilities, tourism transportation providers, environmental groups associated with tourism and also representatives from all other respective tourism trade organizations in Goa.

Meanwhile, the date for written submission of views and suggestions on the interim Tourism Master Plan documents which are available on the Department of Tourism’s website http://www.goatourism.gov.in/images/goa_tmp_module3.pdf has been extended till 19 September.

The Goa Tourism Master Plan and Tourism Policy is being prepared with the objective to provide direction and guidance for sustainable development of tourism in Goa over the short term of 5 years, medium term of 15 years and long-term of 25 years.

