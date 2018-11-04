Goa decision on time slot for firecrackers by tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government is in the process of deciding the two hours of the day when Goans will be able to burn firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

A senior government official told this daily that the related decision would come by November 5. Diwali will be celebrated on November 6.

Unlike other states, Goa witnesses limited use of firecrackers during the festival of lights. However, the effigies of the demon Narkasur, unique to the state, which are stuffed with firecrackers, are burnt during the early hours on the Diwali day.

The Supreme Court had recently passed an order allowing bursting of firecrackers during Diwali between fixed time slot, from 8 pm to 10 pm. However, later the apex court gave state governments the flexibility to choose any timing, for bursting firecrackers but stuck to its earlier restriction of allowing it for only two hours on festival days.

Meanwhile, the hospitality company – OYO Hotels has revealed that

pre-bookings during the Diwali period in Goa have increased by 179 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The data further revealed that Goa was the top destination among travellers receiving the highest bookings this Diwali followed by Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nainital and Udaipur.