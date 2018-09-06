Goa Dairy’s official works come to a standstill as RCS seizes documents

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Implementing the order issued by the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday to keep in safe custody the documents of the Goa Dairy, officials of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) on Wednesday seized all the documents bringing the dairy’s official work to a standstill.

As per information, a six-member RCS team headed by assistant registrar Pankaj Marathe at Ponda, seized documents from all the departments of Goa Dairy. With this, the official work of the dairy has come to standstill and even payment to the various parties for milk purchases has been barred by the RCS officials, informed sources.

It is also learnt from sources that the seizure will not affect the dairy’s milk supply in the short term, but in the long term, it is likely to affect the milk procurement and sales of the dairy.

High Court of Bombay at Goa had directed RCS to take all records pertaining to Goa Dairy affairs in safe custody on Tuesday. The direction was issued by the court during the hearing of a petition filed by the managing director of Goa Dairy N C Sawant challenging RCS order to suspend him.