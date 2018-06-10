Goa Dairy’s BoD rejects farmers’ cattle feed price reduction demand

NT NETWORK

Goa Dairy’s board of directors (BoD), during the meeting held on Saturday, rejected the farmers’ demand for reduction in the cattle feed prices even as written ‘assurance’ on that was given by the dairy’s chairman Rajesh Phaldessai on Friday.

Following the rejection of the demand, the farmers hinted at resuming their stir on Monday, while Phaldessai offered to tender his resignation.

The farmers had proceeded on an indefinite hunger strike inside the dairy’s complex on Thursday. Rollback of the cattle feed prices by Rs 2.50 per kg was their main demand.

On Friday, the farmers had called off their strike, following the assurance given by dairy’s chairman to them of reducing the cattle feed prices, after the intervention by some Congress leaders.

The farmers were assured of reducing the cattle feed prices by Saturday morning, and a special meeting of the board was convened to discuss the issue.

The BoD meeting held discussion for nearly 3 hours on cattle feed prices, and decided to reject the farmers’ demand, claiming ‘it is not feasible for the dairy.’

The meeting, which was held in the dairy’s premises at Curti, was attended by all the directors; Phaldessai, who chaired the meeting, left it midway and did not turn up again.

The farmers, accompanied by Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco had gathered at the premises to hear the BoD decision, but were not allowed entry in the premises and made to wait at the gate.

After the meeting, managing director Dr N C Sawant informed that the board has rejected the demand as it is not feasible for the dairy to reduce the cattle feed prices.

“If the dairy reduces the prices of cattle feed it will have to bear the loss of around Rs 22.50 lakh per month,” Sawant said.

He also said that the BoD wants to turnaround the loss-making cattle feed plant into profit-making venture this year, and the profit earned by the dairy will be distributed to the farmers.

Phaldessai said that he tried to convince the BoD over the farmers issue, and put up their demand of rollback of cattle feed prices by Rs 2.50 per kg.

But the directors failed to accept it, he said adding he is ready to resign from the post as he has failed to fulfil the promise.

Dattaprasad Sanvordekar, farmers leader said that the chairman has asked “us to wait till Monday,” and assured to discuss the issue with the directors again.