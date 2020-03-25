Goa Dairy to start home delivery of milk through its milk booths and outlet across state

NT NETWORK

PONDA

According to Goa Dairy officials Milk and other dairy products will be made available through the Milk Booths and Milk outlets authorized by Goa Dairy through the phone numbers given.

The details of the centres and their mobile numbers are specified area wise. The Milk Booths and the Milk Outlets will delivered the Milk packets through Home delivery system by putting 2-3 authorized delivery boys. The Milk Booths and the Milk Outlets may charge a service feel delivery fee in addition to the milk price as such the maximum price of the Milk packets is also mentioned in the list.

“Presently Goa Dairy has initiated home delivery process by gearing up 34 booths in various parts of state, which will start functioning from Thursday 26th March. After taking note of the response of the same service, all other outlet and booths of dairy will be made available for home delivery service” Goa Dairy’s MD Dr. Phadte said while speaking to this daily.

Goa Dairy has around 130 authorised milk booths and outlet across state and within few days all of these will be geared up for the home delivery system of milk one by one, MD Phadte informed and added that As booths and outlet of Goa Dairy get ready for home delivery, contact details will be made available to people by Dairy on their Facebook page and on Dairys website.

Dr . Phadte also stated that Along with Milk, people can order other milk products supplied by dairy like curd, flavoured milk, ice cream and others. Based on availability of the product, It will be made available to people with some extra charges which won’t be more then Rs2, MD Phadte said.