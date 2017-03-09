Goa Dairy to hike milk prices soon

PONDA: With the milk prices soaring in neighboring states, Goa Dairy – the only milk dairy of the state, has decided to hike the prices of milk supplied by it before March 31.

The quantum of price hike is not yet finalised but with present situation of the dairy, price hike will be declared soon, said the chairman of the dairy Madhav Sahakari on Thursday.

“Presently, the Goa Dairy is facing a loss of around Rs 1 lakh a day and looking at the situation, the Goa Dairy will increase the milk prices soon. The quantum of price hike is not finalised yet, but the dairy will keep it less so that the milk prices do cross the prices of the other milk brands available in the state,” said Sahakari during a press briefing held at the dairy premises.

For the last one month, prices of bulk raw milk has gone up compared to the prices of the milk procured from state farmers. Prices have gone up by 4 to 6 rupees a litre and the dairy is importing around 25 to 30 thousand litres of milk a day from the other states. This price rise has hit the dairy hard, and is running in loss for the last one month. Loss is around 1 to 1.5 rupees a litre, and the dairy supplies around 85,000 litres of milk a day, he said.

He further said, “Secondly, the cattle feed supplied by the dairy has gone up to around 70 tonne per day from previous 50 tonne. This has increased the amount of subsidy given to the farmers by the dairy. All this is resulting in a heavy loss for the dairy for the last one month and so the dairy has no other option but to increase the milk prices.”

He also informed that contracts with the most milk suppliers from other states are ending on March 31 and before that the dairy will have to take a step on the price rise.

The dairy had hiked prices of milk supplied by Rs 3-4 per litre on September 1, 2016; standardised milk prices were raised to Rs 43 from the earlier Rs 40 per litre, full cream milk to Rs 51 from Rs 48, cow milk to Rs 40 from Rs 36 and toned milk to Rs 37 from Rs 33.