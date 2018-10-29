Goa Dairy temporarily stops procuring milk from outside

PONDA: Considering the flush season in the state, Goa Dairy has stopped its milk procurement from outside the state since the last week of September. It is for the first time in the last ten years that Goa Dairy has taken such a decision.

With this decision to temporarily stop procurement of milk from outside the state, Goa Dairy is likely to save over a lakh rupees per day considering the high procurement rates, said sources.

At present Goa Dairy’s local milk procurement is almost the same as its present sale (that is around 72,000 litres per day) due to the flush season.

An official of Goa Dairy said that during the flush season from October to March, the state’s milk production increases compared to the yearly average and Goa Dairy is able to obtain enough supply of milk from the local farmers during the period. “Considering this, the milk procurement from outside has been stopped by the Dairy,” he said.

As per information available, Goa Dairy was procuring around 10,000 to 15,000 litres of milk from outside the state every day for the last many years by paying almost Rs 2 to 3 per litre more than the local milk, without considering flush season of milk in the state. The excess milk was used for other dairy products during the flush season. Even contracts with agencies were entered into on a yearly basis. But stopping all this, the Goa Dairy’s new ‘dealing hands’ have, for the first time, stopped procurement of milk from outside the state.

Goa Dairy’s managing director Raghunath Dhuri said that considering the flush season of milk in the state and availability of better quality milk from local farmers, the Dairy has decided to stop milk procurement from outside the state since the last week of September.

“Buffalo milk is required in order to maintain fat content of milk while processing and that was the main reason behind Goa Dairy procuring milk from outside the state in a large quantity. However, recently the Goa Dairy has encouraged local farmers to produce local buffalo milk and it has helped the Goa Dairy to supply better quality milk to the end customers too,” Dhuri said.

The recent statement of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Mauvin Godinho claiming that most of the milk coming into Goa from across the state’s borders is adulterated had created panic among some customers. Doubts were also raised over the quality of Goa Dairy milk. “But with this move, Goa Dairy can firmly claim that its milk is the safest and of the best quality, as it is fully locally produced now,” said Dhuri.

When asked about the period for which procuring milk from outside has been stopped by Goa Dairy, he said, “Though Goa Dairy has temporarily stopped its milk procurement from outside the state, after a month or so, Goa Dairy will invite fresh tenders from various agencies to supply milk during the lean season,” he said.