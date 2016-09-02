Goa Dairy ready to revoke price hike if govt provides financial help

PONDA: Stating that the government was informed in advance about the hike in milk price, Goa Dairy chairman Madhav Sahakari Friday said that the dairy is ready to revoke the price hike if the government is ready to provide financial help to Goa Dairy, which, he said, is running in losses since the last four months.

A delegation of Goa Forward party Friday met the chairman of Goa Dairy requesting him to revoke the hike in the prices of milk. After the meeting, the chairman addressed the media on the issue of price hike.

Stating that the milk price has been hiked for the benefit of the dairy farmers and for survival of Goa Dairy, Sahakari said that if the government gives a written assurance to bear the losses of Goa Dairy, the dairy would surely revoke the hike.

The Goa Dairy is presently finding it difficult to function effectively, with losses being incurred. It is facing a loss of almost Rs 76 lakh per month through cattle feed and other dairy products, said Sahakari. He said that the prices of milk and cattle feed had not been hiked since the last three and half years even though the procurement prices of feed ingredients had increased.

Admitting that the handling of cattle feed has been mismanaged, which has resulted in huge losses for the dairy, he said that an inquiry has been set up to look into it. Goa Dairy is facing a loss of around Rs 70 lakh on cattle feed alone.

“The hike in milk prices is not only to cut the losses of Goa Dairy but to also benefit the farmers associated with the dairy. The decision to hike the prices is a well-thought one and we have worked out strategies to provide good benefits to the dairy farmers,” said Sahakari adding that before hiking the prices, Goa Dairy board members had met Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. He said that the Chief Minister had asked the dairy to continue functioning for a few more months before hiking the prices. Sahakari said that though the Goa Dairy board members had asked for an assurance from the government for some financial assistance, it, however, failed to give that assurance.

“Goa Dairy is ready to face the losses and provide cheaper milk to the people but let the government give us a written assurance to provide financial help. But during our discussion with the Chief Minister, it was clear that the government was in no mood to provide any assistance to Goa Dairy with regard to the losses,” said Sahakari.

“It is being said that the hike by Goa Dairy will burden the common man during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, this year. However, the prices of Goa Dairy milk are low when compared to those of other brands in the market,” said Dr Navso Sawant, managing director of Goa Dairy. He said that on the first day of the price hike, there was no impact on the sales, which were normal.

It may be recalled that Goa Dairy hiked the prices of milk supplied by it by Rs 3-4 per litre from September 1 onwards. Apart from this, Goa Dairy has also announced an increase in the milk procurement rates to the dairy farmers.